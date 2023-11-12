Russia has been rocked by a surge in explosions, marking a new and distressing development in the country. The recent report by the Emergency Situations Ministry reveals an unprecedented number of incidents, resulting in a devastating impact on the nation and its people.

Throughout 2022, a staggering 83 explosions shattered buildings, warehouses, vehicles, and mines across Russia. This record-breaking figure, as disclosed in the ministry report on emergency response efforts between 2013 and 2022, paints a grim picture of the extent of the damage caused. The consequences have been dire, with at least 55 lives lost and a shocking 10,647 individuals suffering injuries as a result of these destructive events. The severity of the situation becomes more apparent when we compare it to previous years, where the total number of injured and deceased individuals did not surpass 500 in any given year.

Notably, 55 out of the 83 recorded explosions involved explosive devices such as bombs, rockets, mines, or grenades. This troubling statistic highlights the toll that Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine has taken on its own territory. The domestic repercussions of this conflict are becoming increasingly evident, as the very weapons used abroad find their way into residential areas, endangering innocent civilians.

One notable incident included in the Emergency Situations Ministry’s report is the October 2022 explosion on the Crimea bridge, which connects the annexed peninsula to mainland Russia. This event serves as a stark reminder of the volatile situation in the region, as tensions continue to mount.

It is important to note that the ministry’s report does not encompass explosions considered to be classified as “state secrets.” This omission, as highlighted by a fire safety expert interviewed by Vyortska, raises concerns about the true scale of explosive incidents in Russia and the overall impact on public safety.

