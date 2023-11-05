The Rising Number of Migrants Crossing the Darién Gap

Hundreds of migrants embark on the arduous journey through the Darién Gap, crossing the treacherous roadless jungle that connects South America and Central America. With the first village they encounter in Panama being Bajo Chiquito, these weary travelers find themselves facing new challenges.

In Bajo Chiquito, migrants are met with long queues under the scorching sun as they wait to register with Panamanian immigration officers. The process is slow due to the limited resources at hand, with only three laptops available to handle the large influx of people. Despite their exhaustion and dehydration from days of walking through the rainforest, the migrants remain determined to continue their journey towards the United States.

The lack of organization and efficiency in the registration process adds to their frustration as Valeria Aponte, a Venezuelan migrant, expresses her discontent. Standing in line for two days, she voices her concerns over the absence of a system to preserve their place in line, fearful of losing it if they step away briefly. It becomes evident that while Bajo Chiquito serves as a temporary haven, the migrants have their sights set on a different destination.

Although efforts have been made by the United States, Colombia, and Panama to curb the “illicit movement” through the Darién Gap, the number of migrants crossing this challenging terrain continues to rise. In the first nine months of this year alone, Panamanian officials report that 400,000 individuals have made the treacherous journey, a significant increase compared to the previous year.

The circumstances surrounding the Darién Gap remain as daunting as ever, with migrants facing countless obstacles on their path to a better life. Despite the challenges and risks involved, their determination pushes them forward. As the numbers continue to grow, it is essential for countries to address this issue collectively and provide support for these migrants, ensuring their safety and well-being along their journey.