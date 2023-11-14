China’s Leadership Shuffle: A Calculated Move by Xi Jinping

China has been putting on a show of force recently with President Xi Jinping making significant changes within the country’s top military ranks. The latest shakeup has seen the removal of General Li Yuchao and his deputy, General Liu Guangbin, from their positions at the head of China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force. While Beijing claims that these changes were made as part of an anti-corruption program, there is more to the story.

Xi Jinping has long been focused on combating corruption within the military to consolidate his power and modernize China’s rocket force. The rocket force plays a crucial role in China’s defense strategy, as it oversees the country’s land-based nuclear and conventional ballistic missiles. However, corruption has posed a persistent threat to this unit over the years, with reports of bribery and embezzlement within the PLA contracting process.

The replacement of Li and Liu with Wang Houbin and Xu Xisheng is not just about rooting out corruption. It is also a calculated move by Xi Jinping to ensure that he is surrounded by loyal allies in key positions of power. By handpicking individuals for these roles, Xi hopes to maintain control over China’s military and foreign policy apparatus.

Furthermore, this leadership shuffle comes at a time when China’s aggression towards Taiwan is growing, prompting concerns from U.S. officials. There is speculation that China is preparing for a possible conflict with Taiwan by 2025 or 2027. Xi’s actions, including the removal of officials from the rocket force, may be driven by a sense of paranoia and a need to double-check the loyalty of those in his inner circle.

Another interesting aspect of these changes is the fact that the replacements for the top positions in the rocket force come from the navy and the air force, indicating a shift in focus towards trustworthiness rather than technical expertise. This move suggests that Xi is more interested in breaking up any existing networks of power within the military than promoting experienced commanders from within.

It is essential to consider the broader geopolitical context when analyzing these developments. China’s increasing assertiveness has led to the formation of alliances aimed at countering its influence, with the United States taking a leading role. The recent visit of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Tony Blinken to Australia highlights the growing concern among U.S. allies in the region. This concern may be pushing Xi Jinping to make strategic moves to protect China’s interests.

In conclusion, the recent leadership shuffle within China’s military is not merely a matter of combatting corruption. It is a carefully calculated move by Xi Jinping to solidify his control and ensure the loyalty of those in key positions. This move comes at a time when China is facing increased pressure from other countries and is seeking to assert its dominance. The implications of these changes are far-reaching and have the potential to shape the future of China’s relationship with the rest of the world.

