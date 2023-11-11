Frequently Asked Questions about FT.com Trial Subscription

What benefits do I get with my trial subscription?

During your trial, you will have full digital access to FT.com, including all content from our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

What is included in the Standard Digital package?

The Standard Digital package provides access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion.

What is included in the Premium Digital package?

The Premium Digital package not only includes all the content from the Standard Digital package but also grants access to our premier business column, Lex. Additionally, you will receive 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

How can I compare Standard and Premium Digital packages?

You can find a detailed comparison of the Standard and Premium Digital packages byclicking here.

Can I change my subscription plan during the trial?

Yes, you can switch to a different subscription plan at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

What will happen at the end of my trial?

If no action is taken, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan for $69 per month with complete access to FT.com.

Can I save on costs by changing my plan?

Yes, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan online in the “Settings & Account” section at any time. By paying annually at the end of the trial, you can retain your premium access and enjoy a 20% discount.

What happens if I decide to downgrade to Standard Digital?

If you opt to downgrade, you will still have access to our robust journalistic offering in the Standard Digital package, which fulfills the needs of many users. You can learn more about the differences between Standard and Premium Digitalhere.

When can I cancel my subscription?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time by going to the “Settings & Account” section. Even if you cancel, you can continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What payment methods are accepted?

We accept credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal payments for your convenience.

Note: This article is for illustrative purposes only and does not reflect actual content from FT.com. The information provided in this article may not be accurate or up-to-date.