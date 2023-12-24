Tragic Attack in Western Burundi Leaves Many Dead and Injured

Gunmen have launched a devastating attack near Burundi’s western border, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 20 lives and leaving nine others wounded. The town of Vugizo was targeted in this ruthless assault, which specifically aimed at nine homes near the Lake Tanganyika border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This heart-wrenching incident marks the second attack in two weeks by the RED-Tabara rebel group who have been entrenched in the eastern DRC since 2015.

The victims of this horrifying raid include 12 innocent children, two pregnant women, and a valiant police officer. The RED-Tabara rebel group, who are considered a “terrorist” group by Burundian authorities, claimed responsibility for the attack on the social media platform X. Their assertion refuted any intention of targeting civilians and instead claimed the lives of nine soldiers and one police officer.

Disturbingly, witnesses reported that the attackers donned Burundian Army uniforms, further complicating an already volatile situation. As the chaos unfolded, local residents found themselves caught in the crossfire, with bullets and explosions echoing throughout the town. The Burundian military and police, overwhelmed by the assailants, hastily retreated, leaving civilians to fend for themselves. Many innocent bystanders suffered injuries while attempting to escape the scene of terror.

Survivors of this senseless attack recounted the harrowing events that unfolded. Priscille Kanyange, a farmer who was present during the assault, shared her experience, “We realised they were attackers when they attacked the police position guarding the border. Many people here were injured by bullets [as they were] trying to flee.” Another witness, Innocent Hajayandi, described the scene of security forces abandoning the residents, stating, “The military and police fled, leaving the residents to their own devices.” André Kabura, a grocery shop owner wounded in both legs, expressed his frustration at the delayed response by the military and police.

Authorities have confirmed that the attack targeted a military position, resulting in the unfortunate loss of civilian lives caught in the crossfire. The assailants swiftly retreated to the safety of the DRC following the assault. Regrettably, this incident follows a similar attack on Burundian soil just two weeks ago, signaling a concerning resurgence of rebel activity within the country’s borders.

President Évariste Ndayishimiye has called upon the nation’s army, police, and intelligence officers to remain vigilant. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, he emphasized that the enemy never rests, and maintaining robust security measures is essential for the safety of the nation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What was the target of the attack?

The attack targeted nine homes in the town of Vugizo, located near the border between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Who claimed responsibility for the attack?

The RED-Tabara rebel group, considered a “terrorist” group by Burundian authorities, claimed responsibility for the attack.

How many casualties were there?

At least 20 people lost their lives in the attack, including 12 children, two pregnant women, and a police officer. Nine others were wounded.

Did the attackers target civilians?

The RED-Tabara rebel group denied targeting civilians and instead claimed to have killed nine soldiers and one police officer.

What happened to the military and police during the attack?

Witnesses reported that the military and police retreated, leaving the residents to face the attackers on their own.

Sources:

– [Associated Press](https://www.apnews.com)

– [AFP News Agency](https://www.afp.com)