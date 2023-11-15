Former Prosecutor Warns of Impending Genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh Region

A former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has raised serious concerns about the possibility of genocide being committed against Armenians in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. In a recent expert opinion letter, Luis Moreno Ocampo highlighted the alarming situation and emphasized the urgent need for intervention.

Unlike conventional genocides characterized by crematories and machete attacks, the invisible weapon in this case is starvation. If immediate action is not taken, this group of Armenians could face destruction within a matter of weeks. Ocampo’s statement serves as a powerful reminder of the dire circumstances faced by the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Dwelling between Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Nagorno-Karabakh is home to a significant Armenian community but is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The region has been a long-standing point of contention between both countries, leading to decades of conflict. Ocampo’s expertise stems from his tenure at the ICC, where he served as chief prosecutor until 2012.

The United Nations has also weighed in on the matter, urging Azerbaijan to lift its blockade on the Lachin corridor—a vital road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. This blockade, which has lasted for seven months, has caused a severe humanitarian crisis in the region. Shortages of food, medication, and hygiene products have become a daily reality, leaving the population vulnerable and in desperate need of assistance.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Lachin corridor blockade has resulted in a scarcity of essential food staples such as sunflower oil, fish, chicken, dairy products, cereal, sugar, and baby formula. Furthermore, medical supplies are rapidly depleting, exacerbating an already dire situation.

The UNHCR has called on Azerbaijan to fulfill its international obligations to protect human rights, while urging Russian peacekeeping forces in the region to safeguard the corridor. These requests align with the terms of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2020. The safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals must be ensured during this critical period, as emphasized by the UNHCR.

The seriousness of the situation has been echoed by various international entities. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Vahe Gevorgyan, highlighted the impact of the blockade on vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children, older persons, and individuals with disabilities, during a UN Security Council meeting in August.

Similarly, the European Union has expressed deep concern about the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, emphasizing the responsibility of Azerbaijani authorities to secure safety and freedom of movement along the Lachin corridor. The urgent need for unimpeded transit of commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicles through the corridor has been stressed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his conversation with Azerbaijan’s president.

As the international community rallies to address this urgent matter, the focus remains on preventing a potential genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh. The gravity of the situation demands immediate action to safeguard the lives and well-being of the Armenian population in the region.

FAQ

What is genocide?

Genocide refers to the deliberate and systematic extermination or destruction of a particular ethnic, racial, or religious group.

What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh is a disputed region located between Eastern Europe and Western Asia. It has a predominantly Armenian population but is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

What is the Lachin corridor?

The Lachin corridor is a vital road that connects Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. It serves as an essential lifeline for the region, enabling the transportation of crucial goods and supplies.

What is the role of the International Criminal Court (ICC)?

The International Criminal Court is an international tribunal with the mandate to prosecute individuals responsible for the most heinous crimes, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Sources:

– CNN

– United Nations

– UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)