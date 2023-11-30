Hamas Offers to Release Israeli Soldiers in Exchange for Palestinian Prisoners

In a surprising turn of events, the Islamist movement Hamas has declared its willingness to release all Israeli soldiers currently held captive in exchange for the freedom of all Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. This announcement comes amidst ongoing negotiations to extend a truce in the region of Gaza.

Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official and former Gaza health minister, revealed that the group is engaged in difficult negotiations to prolong the cessation of hostilities. The truce was initially set to end early Thursday following six days of temporary peace.

During a press conference in Cape Town, Naim stated, “We are prepared to release all soldiers in exchange for the freedom of all our prisoners.” This offer marks a significant departure from previous demands made by Hamas.

In an unprecedented attack on October 7, Gaza’s Hamas group captured approximately 240 hostages from southern Israel. These captives, mostly civilians, were obtained at a great cost, with Israeli officials estimating that around 1,200 people lost their lives during the incident.

In response to the attack, Israel launched an air and ground campaign to eliminate Hamas, resulting in an estimated 15,000 fatalities, the majority of which were civilians. However, in a positive development, the truce agreement has already facilitated the release of 60 Israeli hostages and 180 Palestinian prisoners, bringing joy to their respective families.

Although several hostages are still held by Hamas, the movement considers the soldiers excluded from any exchange agreement as vital bargaining chips. Notably, in 2011, over 1,000 Palestinians were released in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been captured by Hamas five years prior.

Human rights organizations assert that there are currently more than 7,000 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails, many of whom hold greater significance than those previously released. It is worth noting that in October, Hamas demanded the release of all Palestinian prisoners but proposed the liberation of all hostages in return.

As efforts intensify to extend the cessation of hostilities, a Hamas insider disclosed the group’s willingness to extend the truce by an additional four days and release more Israeli hostages. Naim expressed that they are actively working with mediators to negotiate a permanent ceasefire.

In a tragic development, Israel’s army is investigating a claim made by Hamas’s armed wing that a 10-month-old baby, along with their four-year-old sibling and mother, were killed in Gaza. Naim confirmed that during Israeli bombardment, 60 individuals, including the aforementioned woman and her children, tragically lost their lives.

Disclaimer: This article, excluding the headline, has been created by the AI assistant and has not been edited by any human staff at NDTV.