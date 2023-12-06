Secretary Austin Signs Historic U.S.-Sweden Defense Cooperation Agreement

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Swedish Minister of Defence Pål Jonson convened at the Pentagon, solidifying their joint commitment to bolstering defense and security collaboration between the United States and Sweden. This momentous occasion culminated in the signing of the first-ever U.S.-Sweden Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), marking a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship.

The meeting centered on addressing the complex security landscape and exploring avenues to fortify the partnership between the two nations. Secretary Austin and Minister Jonson engaged in a constructive dialogue regarding the evolving situation in Europe, with particular emphasis on the imperative of robust support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s egregious and all-encompassing invasion. They both acknowledged the criticality of upholding Ukraine’s sovereignty and expressed solidarity in the face of this brazen transgression.

Secretary Austin emphasized his unwavering support for Sweden’s pursuit of NATO membership, underscoring the urgency of enabling accession without delay. The Secretary and Minister echoed the view that Swedish NATO membership would contribute to regional stability and enhance collective security efforts in Europe.

The pivotal moment of the meeting arrived with the official signing of the U.S.-Sweden DCA. This landmark agreement amplifies defense cooperation and lays down the framework for U.S. forces to operate seamlessly within Sweden’s borders. It encompasses various critical aspects, including legal provisions for U.S. military personnel, access to strategic deployment areas, pre-positioning of essential military assets, and pertinent tax and customs regulations.

