Central Asian Leaders and President Biden Discuss Regional Cooperation and Economic Development

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. hosted a historic summit with the leaders of five Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan at the United Nations General Assembly. The gathering marked the inaugural C5+1 presidential summit, an important platform for discussions on regional cooperation and enhancing diplomatic relations.

During the meeting, a wide range of topics were addressed, highlighting the shared interests and common goals of the participating nations. Key areas of discussion included security, trade and investment, regional connectivity, respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as ongoing governance reforms and the promotion of the rule of law.

President Biden welcomed the input and perspectives of the Central Asian leaders on strengthening the sovereignty, resilience, and prosperity of their countries. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of advancing human rights through the C5+1 partnership, recognizing that progress in all these areas is interconnected.

In recognition of the critical role of the Central Asian nations in regional security, President Biden expressed gratitude for their strong partnership on various security challenges. He reiterated the commitment of the United States to collaborate on border security, counterterrorism, and law enforcement matters with the aim of fostering stability and peace in the region.

Recognizing the significance of promoting trade and private sector investment, the United States advocated for the establishment of a private sector business platform. This platform is aimed at creating a favorable environment for U.S. trade and private sector investment in Central Asia. Additionally, USAID will organize a C5+1 Regional Connectivity Ministerial in Central Asia in October to discuss concrete actions that will drive inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Acknowledging the increasing importance of resilient and secure supply chains in the evolving energy landscape, President Biden proposed the launch of a C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue. This proposal aims to tap into Central Asia’s vast mineral resources and contribute to ensuring a stable supply of critical minerals.

These efforts reflect the continued support of the United States in boosting investment and development along the Trans-Caspian Trade Route, also known as the “Middle Corridor.” Through initiatives such as the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, the United States aims to facilitate regional economic integration and enhance resilience in the face of future challenges.

In addition to economic development, President Biden also emphasized the importance of supporting civil society and women’s economic empowerment activities. He called for a renewed focus on mainstreaming disability rights across all sectors as part of the C5+1 partnership.

With this productive and forward-looking summit, Central Asian leaders and President Biden have paved the way for enhanced cooperation, regional stability, and sustainable economic development. This gathering sets a firm foundation for future collaboration and shared progress in Central Asia.