Jake Sullivan and Wang Yi Discuss Ways to Strengthen U.S.-China Relations

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently met with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta. This meeting marked a significant step in the ongoing efforts to foster better communication and strengthen the relationship between the United States and China.

During their time together, both parties engaged in open and constructive discussions, delving into various important issues that are crucial to the U.S.-China bilateral relationship. In particular, they focused on global and regional security matters, the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and cross-Strait tensions. These talks build upon the engagements between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia, last year.

While discussing cross-Strait issues, the United States emphasized the significance of peace and stability in the region. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining this strategic channel of communication and expressed a desire to enhance high-level engagement and consultations in the coming months.

This meeting is part of a series of recent high-level engagements between the United States and China. In May, National Security Advisor Sullivan and Director Wang Yi met in Vienna. Additionally, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo have held meetings with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing over the past few months.

These diplomatic efforts reflect the recognition that open lines of communication and responsible management of the U.S.-China relationship are essential for addressing shared challenges and advancing mutual interests. By engaging in candid and substantive discussions, the United States and China can work towards finding common ground and building a more stable and cooperative relationship.

As the strategic competition between the two nations continues, sustained communication and productive engagement will play a pivotal role in managing differences and promoting areas of cooperation. The Malta meeting represents another positive step in this direction, providing hope for future collaboration and understanding between the United States and the People’s Republic of China.