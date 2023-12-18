Rarely Utilized Strategy May Enable Allies of Ukraine to Access Aid Funds

European Union member states are exploring alternative options to overcome Hungary’s obstruction of approximately $54 billion in emergency funds for Ukraine. As Kyiv braces for a treacherous second winter of all-out war with Russia, efforts are underway to devise a “Plan B” that will bypass Hungary’s blockade.

The impasse arose after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made good on his threat to veto the latest tranche of funds for Kyiv during a two-day summit in Brussels. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged that work is being done to identify potential alternatives to the stalled funding plan. She expressed the hope of achieving a consensus among the 27 member states.

Despite the setback, Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, remains optimistic that a way forward will be found during an emergency summit scheduled for late January or early February. The $54 billion in support for Ukraine was initially proposed as part of a revised EU common budget for the period up to 2027. However, any amendments to the budget require unanimous agreement, providing each member state with the potential to veto.

In addition to grappling with Hungary’s obstruction, Kyiv is also facing delays in receiving $60 billion in military aid requested by President Joe Biden, as Congress has yet to release the funds. Hungary, a historically close economic partner of Moscow, has consistently impeded efforts to expand financial and military assistance to Ukraine. The dispute is fueled in part by disagreements between Orbán and Ukrainian leaders over the rights of the Hungarian-speaking minority in Ukraine.

The Financial Times reported that the remaining 26 member states are aligned in their support of a proposed plan to provide Ukraine with $54 billion in grants and loans over the next four years. Some EU nations are considering the establishment of a separate funding mechanism outside the common EU budget, thereby circumventing the need for Hungary’s approval. Balázs Orbán, the political director of the Hungarian prime minister, even suggested that Hungary might contribute to this alternative fund for a shorter period of time, with some conditions.

Despite Hungary’s resistance, European leaders express confidence in reaching a resolution. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz anticipates an agreement in January and urges fellow leaders not to abandon the objective of funding Ukraine through the EU budget. French President Emmanuel Macron asserts that Hungary will not impede the remaining states from moving forward, calling on Orbán to act in the interest of Europe rather than taking political processes hostage.

Ukraine, while encouraged by the Commission’s decision to initiate membership talks, is urging swift action on financial assistance. President Volodymyr Zelensky highlights the importance of external support, stating, “You can’t win without help.” Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, emphasizes the urgency of finding adequate funds for Ukraine. He expresses confidence in the commitment of EU partners to provide the necessary support and emphasizes the high stakes involved.

While frustrations mount over Orbán’s approach, characterized by some as blackmail, there is a consensus that the EU should not give in to such political behavior. As the situation evolves, alternative avenues and strategies are being explored to ensure that the much-needed aid reaches Ukraine in a timely manner.