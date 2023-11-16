Newly Discovered Titanic Artifacts Reveal the Luxury and Tragedy of the Ill-Fated Voyage

LONDON — A remarkable collection of artifacts from the Titanic’s doomed maiden voyage shed new light on the opulence and tragedy of one of history’s most famous ocean liners. Among the items sold at a recent auction was a rare first-class menu, which fetched a staggering $102,000.

The menu, heavily water-stained and with faded lettering, is believed to have been submerged in the icy waters of the North Atlantic when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. This unique artifact provides a captivating glimpse into the luxurious dining experience enjoyed by the ship’s first-class passengers.

Dinner options on that fateful night of April 11 included delectable dishes such as oysters, sirloin of beef with horseradish cream and pureed parsnips, and indulgent desserts like apricot Bordaloue and Victoria pudding. This historically significant menu offers a window into the extravagant lifestyle of the elite aboard the Titanic.

Meticulous research conducted by the auction house, Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd., revealed that there are no other surviving examples of the first-class menu from that specific evening. They consulted various museums with Titanic collections and expert memorabilia collectors to arrive at this conclusion.

In addition to the extraordinary menu, the auction included a range of other captivating artifacts. One of the most remarkable pieces was a tartan blanket, used by a Titanic survivor to keep warm in a lifeboat. The auction house hailed it as “one of the rarest three-dimensional objects we have seen” and it sold for an impressive $117,000.

Belonging to Frederick Toppin, an assistant general manager in New York for the company that owned the Titanic, the blanket was acquired by Toppin at a New York pier as he welcomed rescued passengers ashore. It serves as a poignant reminder of the 1,517 people who tragically lost their lives during the disaster.

Another poignant item sold at the auction was a pocket watch that belonged to Sinai Kantor, a Russian immigrant traveling in second class. The watch marked the moment he entered the water and ultimately perished. This artifact fetched a staggering $119,000, becoming the most expensive lot sold.

Among the other items up for grabs was a facing slip used to identify mail bundles. This particular slip highlighted the fate of the postal clerks aboard the Titanic, who sacrificed their lives in an attempt to save mail sacks from flooding. This stark reminder of the tragedy went on sale at the auction.

These newly discovered artifacts offer a fresh perspective on the events surrounding the Titanic’s ill-fated voyage. By delving into the lives of the passengers and crew, we gain a deeper understanding of the human stories and the enduring fascination with this legendary ship.

FAQ:

Q: How much did the rare Titanic menu sell for?

A: The rare Titanic menu sold for an astounding $102,000 at auction.

Q: What other notable artifacts were sold at the auction?

A: In addition to the menu, a tartan blanket and a pocket watch were among the notable artifacts sold. The blanket fetched $117,000, while the pocket watch became the most expensive lot, selling for $119,000.

Q: What do these artifacts reveal about life aboard the Titanic?

A: These artifacts provide insights into the opulent first-class dining experience and the tragic stories of passengers who did not survive. They offer a glimpse into the luxury, tragedy, and resilience of those on board the ill-fated ship.

Sources:

– Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd.: [www.henry-aldridge.com]