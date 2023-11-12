Rare Protests Emerge in Syria Amid Economic Crisis

Rare demonstrations have emerged in Syria’s southwestern city of as-Suwayda, highlighting the dire economic conditions and calls for regime change. Despite being areas governed by President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, the protests have continued for 11 days without signs of abating. Surprisingly, security forces have refrained from crackdowns on the protesters, indicating a potential vulnerability of Assad’s rule. The protests are being led by the Druze minority, Syria’s third-largest religious minority, representing 3% to 4% of the country’s population. Their involvement in the protest movement threatens the stability of the regime.

The civil war in Syria, which began in 2011 with the Arab Spring uprisings, has left the country devastated, resulting in over 300,000 civilian deaths and displacing millions of others. Assad, with support from allies Russia and Iran, managed to regain control of most of the country but has been isolated internationally since then. However, in May, Assad was welcomed back into the Arab fold, sparking controversy and opposition from Western states and refugees who fled persecution under his rule.

The re-engagement with the regime has been deemed destabilizing for Syria, further worsening the living conditions for its citizens. Despite this, Assad remains hopeful that his readmission into the Arab League will lead to a reintegration with the international community and the lifting of Western sanctions.

Videos shared on social media show protesters waving the Druze flag and calling for regime change, expressing their dissatisfaction with Assad’s rule. Demonstrations have spread across villages in Suwayda governorate, with protesters demanding freedoms and calling for an end to the current regime. The headquarters of the ruling Baath party, currently led by Assad, has been shut down by the protesters.

The economic situation in Syria continues to deteriorate, despite its re-admission into the Arab League. The UN’s Special Envoy for Syria has highlighted the collapsing economy, with the Syrian pound losing over 80% of its value in just three months. This economic crisis affects every community in the country, exacerbating the suffering of the Syrian people.

