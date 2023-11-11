Rare Deployment of Ohio-Class Submarine to US Central Command Signals Strategic Shift

The U.S. military made a significant announcement on Sunday regarding the deployment of an Ohio-class submarine to the area of responsibility of U.S. Central Command, which encompasses the Middle East. This disclosure is uncommon, as the Defense Department typically keeps submarines’ movements confidential.

The announcement, made through X (formerly known as Twitter), provided limited information, refraining from naming the specific submarine or disclosing whether it is carrying cruise missiles or nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles. While the details remain undisclosed, the deployment of the Ohio-class submarine is indicative of a strategic shift in the region.

The submarine’s deployment coincides with recent displays of military power by the U.S. Navy. Just two days prior, two carrier strike groups, namely the Gerald R. Ford and Dwight D. Eisenhower, conducted an exercise in the Mediterranean Sea involving aircraft launches and missile defense operations. This demonstration of force aligns with ongoing diplomatic efforts to maintain stability and prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a diplomatic journey to the region with the intention of engaging in talks with key regional leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. During these discussions, Blinken emphasized the United States’ support for Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas but highlighted the importance of conducting such operations while minimizing civilian casualties.

However, the Defense Department’s vague announcement about the deployment of the Ohio-class submarine has raised some concerns. Daryl Kimball, director of the Arms Control Association, expressed uncertainty about the motives behind the disclosure, particularly during a period of heightened tensions in the region. Kimball believes that such announcements could potentially be misinterpreted by adversaries, leading to unintended consequences.

Notably, this is not the first time a U.S. ballistic missile submarine has been deployed to Central Command. In October 2022, Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, the Central commander, boarded the USS West Virginia at an undisclosed location in the Arabian Sea, according to a press release from the command.

Ohio-class submarines are available in two variants. The first variant carries guided missiles, such as the Tomahawk cruise missile, while the second variant carries nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. Four Ohio-class guided-missile submarines have the capacity to hold up to 154 Tomahawk missiles, each with a range of 1,000 miles. On the other hand, fourteen nuclear-capable submarines can carry up to 20 ballistic missiles with ranges of 4,000 miles.

It should be noted that this rare submarine deployment follows the recent public announcement of the USS Kentucky’s visit to South Korea for a port call in July. This marked the first visit by a nuclear-capable American submarine to the country after a span of 42 years.

