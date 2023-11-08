The Changing Landscape of the World’s Largest Cities

The rapid urbanization of the world over the past century has led to a significant increase in the number of people living in urban areas. Currently, more than 55% of the global population, or 4.3 billion people, reside in cities. However, determining the world’s largest city is not a straightforward task, as it depends on the criteria used to define city boundaries and measure populations.

When considering the administrative boundaries, also known as the city proper, the Chinese city of Chongqing emerges as the largest city. With an urban population of 32.1 million, Chongqing’s administrative boundary is the size of Austria. This bustling city boasts impressive infrastructure, including the world’s longest monorail system and one of the busiest airports.

Expanding the scope to include urban areas that function as integrated economic units, Tokyo takes the lead. Tokyo’s urban area, with a population of 37.7 million, encompasses not only the city itself but also surrounding areas like Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba. As a result, Tokyo houses about 10% of Japan’s population.

Looking at the metropolitan areas, Tokyo remains at the top, with a population of 37.3 million. Metropolitan areas are defined by official organizations for statistical or governance purposes. Other cities like Jakarta, Delhi, and Seoul also rank high on this metric.

The ever-increasing global urban population is expected to result in new cities vying for the “largest” title. Particularly in Africa and Asia, new urban centers are emerging and growing rapidly. The United Nations predicts that by 2050, 68% of the world’s population will live in urban areas.

This trend highlights the dynamic nature of urbanization and the constantly changing landscape of the world’s largest cities. As cities continue to evolve and adapt to the needs of their residents, urban planning and infrastructure development will play crucial roles in ensuring sustainable and livable environments for millions of people.