Rumors swirl around the health of Ramzan Kadyrov, the influential leader of Chechnya and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reports indicate that Kadyrov is currently in critical condition, although the exact nature of his illness remains undisclosed.

Ukrainian military intelligence officials have confirmed Kadyrov’s deteriorating health, stating that the information is supported by various sources within medical and political circles. Although the specific details of his illness are not known, it has been emphasized that Kadyrov’s condition is not a result of any injury. Rather, it is believed to be a culmination of long-standing systemic health problems.

Kadyrov, often referred to as “Putin’s soldier” or “Putin’s attack dog,” has been a loyal supporter of the Russian president. He has deployed Chechen troops to aid Putin in the conflict in Ukraine, earning him the reputation of being a war criminal.

Throughout the years, there have been ongoing rumors about Kadyrov’s health. Last year, it was reported that he was suffering from a serious kidney disease. However, Kadyrov himself has consistently dismissed these rumors, attributing his occasional health issues to unrelated causes such as kidney or liver problems.

Recently, Kadyrov’s health took a turn for the worse. He was rumored to have lapsed into a coma and was subsequently transported to Moscow for treatment. However, it is reported that he has since been returned to Chechnya.

As news of Kadyrov’s critical condition spreads, speculation arises regarding the potential implications for Chechnya and its alliance with Russia. Without clear information about Kadyrov’s prognosis, the political landscape in the region remains uncertain.

