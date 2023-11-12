Republican Presidential Candidate Urges Israel to Provide Post-Invasion Plan to Secure Future U.S. Aid

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has stated that the United States should not continue providing military aid to Israel and Ukraine without a clear plan for the aftermath of an invasion of Gaza. According to Ramaswamy, it is crucial for Israel to outline the objectives for success in Gaza and present a coherent plan for what comes after the potential toppling of Hamas. The candidate emphasizes that these questions remain unanswered, leading to concerns about the efficacy and consequences of such military actions.

Furthermore, Ramaswamy argues that the United States is currently burdened with significant debt and should reconsider its provision of weapons to Israel and Ukraine. He highlights the vast amount of money wasted during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as evidence for the country’s excessive spending. Concerning Ukraine specifically, Ramaswamy asserts that increased support could escalate conflicts with a nuclear power, risking a major confrontation. Similarly, he warns that an Israeli ground invasion of Hamas may draw other actors such as Hezbollah into the conflict, potentially leading to a prolonged all-out regional war in the Middle East. Ramaswamy calls on lawmakers from both parties to reject President Joe Biden’s funding proposal, which aims to allocate $106 billion for military aid to Israel and Ukraine.

The administration’s request includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, primarily for the provision of Department of Defense equipment and replenishing weapons stocks. Additionally, $14.3 billion is requested for Israel, and $9.15 billion for the State Department to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza. The proposal also aims to enhance military support for Taiwan and bolster security at the southern border.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself and target Hamas, President Biden and his team advise against an all-out assault. Instead, they emphasize the importance of prioritizing a reduction in civilian harm and executing targeted operations against Hamas. However, it remains uncertain how Israel intends to proceed after significantly weakening Hamas’ capabilities.

Ramaswamy’s stance aligns with his general skepticism towards further entanglements in foreign conflicts, irrespective of the country involved. He has previously advocated for military strikes on Mexican drug cartels to curb the spread of fentanyl and has issued warnings to countries like China against increasing their influence in the Western Hemisphere.

Regarding Israel policy, Ramaswamy has faced opposition from fellow Republican candidates, particularly former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Haley has criticized Ramaswamy’s foreign policy views, dismissing him as inexperienced in global affairs. The two have also clashed over military aid to Israel, with Ramaswamy suggesting the need to gradually reduce support to the U.S. ally.

Ramaswamy’s competitors have accused him of avoiding the recommendation that Israel should not invade Gaza. Ramaswamy argues that such a move would be disastrous for both Israel and the United States, and claims that his opponents lack the courage to acknowledge this.

Ramaswamy, Haley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have qualified for the next GOP presidential debate, while former President Donald Trump is unlikely to participate.