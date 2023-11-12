Vivek Ramaswamy Addresses Israel Policy Criticism at Republican Jewish Coalition Conference

Vivek Ramaswamy, a prominent Republican presidential candidate, took the stage at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas to directly address the criticism surrounding his stance on Israel. The event, which gathered Jewish Republican donors and 2024 candidates, became a platform for Ramaswamy to face both applause and boos for his various policy positions amid the escalating conflict in Gaza.

Acknowledging the elephants in the room, Ramaswamy confronted allegations that his policy views were unfriendly or even anti-Israel. In a bid to dispel these claims, he assured the crowd, “That’s dead wrong.” He stressed the importance of combating real anti-Semitism within the country without artificially manufacturing more. Ramaswamy expressed his commitment to presenting the most pro-Israel vision of all the candidates but emphasized that it would not conform to typical GOP-approved talking points.

The controversy surrounding Ramaswamy’s comments on the U.S.’s role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has intensified following the recent Hamas attack on Israel. He suggested that the U.S. should withhold military aid from Israel until the government clarifies its plans after a potential Gaza invasion. During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Ramaswamy highlighted the selective nature of ignoring conflicts and U.S. interests, attributing it to financial and corrupting influences on politicians from both parties.

Criticism of Ramaswamy’s Israel policies, including claims of anti-Semitic tropes about Jewish power, has drawn condemnation from fellow Republicans. This has further fueled existing concerns within the GOP regarding Ramaswamy’s stance on Israel. The presidential contender has made headlines for his clashes with notable figures such as former U.N. ambassador and fellow 2024 candidate Nikki Haley, Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst, and Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

In an attempt to solidify his position, Ramaswamy invoked the name of David Ben-Gurion, the founder and first prime minister of Israel, to emphasize his commitment to the nation. Drawing a parallel to George Washington’s role in the United States, Ramaswamy argued that, like Washington, Ben-Gurion prioritized domestic strength, minding his country’s affairs, and avoiding foreign military entanglements not directly related to their respective homelands. While some in the audience reacted with displeasure, Ramaswamy remained steadfast, asserting his belief that a strong U.S.-Israel relationship should be grounded in American self-interest rather than fleeting sympathy, as he believes it benefits both nations.

Overall, Ramaswamy’s address at the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference aimed to dispel criticisms about his Israel stance and present a unique perspective on the U.S.-Israel relationship. By aligning himself with the principles of George Washington and emphasizing the importance of open debate, Ramaswamy sought to find a path forward that would best serve the interests of both America and Israel.

