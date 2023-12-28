Rajnath Singh Urges J&K Troops to Foster Trust with Citizens in the Fight Against Terrorism

NEW DELHI: In an effort to strengthen the relationship between the armed forces and the local population in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for troops to avoid any actions that may harm the people they are meant to protect. During a visit to the Rajouri-Poonch region, Singh expressed his confidence in the Army’s ability to eradicate terrorism in the region and emphasized the importance of winning the hearts of the nation’s citizens along with the war on terror.

Singh addressed the troops, stating, “Our primary objective is to eliminate terrorists and win the war, but it should not overshadow our greater aim of winning the trust and support of our fellow countrymen. It is a tremendous responsibility that falls upon each one of you, and I believe in your ability to fulfill it.” He further urged the soldiers to engage with the local population, inquire about their well-being, and understand the challenges they face. “These efforts are also part of your duty. Stay connected with the people of the country you are serving,” he added.

Later, accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Rajnath Singh visited wounded soldiers at a hospital in Rajouri who were injured during the recent terrorist attack. He also met with the families of the deceased civilians and assured them that justice would be served. “While we cannot bring back the lives of those who have been lost, we will ensure that justice is done,” Singh promised.

Following the recent incident that led to the death of three civilians, allegations surfaced that they were killed while in Army custody. The Minister’s visit aims to address the growing concern and outrage over the incident. However, Rajnath Singh highlighted the progress made by the Indian Army, stating that it has become stronger and better equipped than ever before. He reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare and convenience of the troops.

To counter the increase in attacks, sources have revealed that the Army is planning to augment the number of troops deployed in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, specifically targeting the activities of Pakistan-based terror outfits. Additional units and resources will be deployed to support counter-terrorism operations. Furthermore, a change in command is expected within the Army’s 16 Corps, with Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdev taking over as GOC from Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain on January 1.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can J&K troops build trust with citizens?

The troops can foster trust by engaging with civilians, inquiring about their well-being, and understanding the difficulties they face. Building stronger connections with the people they serve is essential to winning their support.

2. What is the Indian Army’s role in combating terrorism in J&K?

The Indian Army is committed to eliminating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. It aims to win both the war against terrorists and the hearts of the nation’s citizens.

3. What measures are being taken to address the recent incident involving the death of civilians?

The Defence Minister’s visit intends to address the concerns and outrage over the incident. He assured the affected families that justice will be served.

4. How is the Indian Army preparing to counter the surge in attacks?

The Army plans to increase the number of troops in the Poonch-Rajouri sector to counter the activities of Pakistan-based terror outfits. Additional units will be deployed to support counter-terrorism operations.

5. Who will be the new GOC of the 16 Corps in Jammu and Kashmir?

Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdev is expected to take over as GOC from Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain on January 1.