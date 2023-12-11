BJP Gears Up for Crucial Meetings to Appoint New Chief Ministers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready to embark on a crucial phase as it prepares to appoint new Chief Ministers for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. After achieving resounding victories in both states, the party has called for meetings in Bhopal and Jaipur, where the newly-elected MLAs will gather to elect their respective state’s legislature party leaders.

To ensure a fair and smooth process, the BJP has appointed central observers to oversee the meetings. In Madhya Pradesh, the three designated observers are Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman (President of the party’s OBC Morcha), and Asha Lakra (National Secretary). Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present as the central observer for the election in Rajasthan. He will be accompanied by Saroj Pandey (BJP Vice-President) and Vinod Tawde (General Secretary) as co-observers.

The significance of these meetings cannot be overstated, as they will determine the future leaders of two crucial states. While the Chief Minister candidate for Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, has already been announced, the selection for Madhya Pradesh remains uncertain, with the possibility of a dark horse candidate emerging.

This process highlights the democratic nature of the BJP, where elected representatives have a voice in choosing their leaders. It showcases the party’s commitment to internal democracy and transparency, setting an example for other political parties to follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the central observers appointed by the BJP? The central observers appointed by the BJP are Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, Asha Lakra, Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde. What is the purpose of these meetings? The purpose of these meetings is to elect the legislature party leaders who will become the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. When and where will these meetings take place? The Bhopal meeting is scheduled for 4pm, and the Jaipur meeting will take place on the following day. Exact locations have not been mentioned in the source article. Why is the selection for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister uncertain? The selection for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is uncertain as there is a possibility of a dark horse candidate being chosen, similar to the tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai being appointed as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.