Ecuador’s Port City Faces the Wrath of Narcos: A Story of Bloodshed and Insecurity

In the bustling streets of Guayaquil, a city that was once a symbol of tranquility in Ecuador, a dark cloud of violence and insecurity hangs heavy. The tranquility has been shattered as the city grapples with the increasing menace of drug cartels. On a seemingly peaceful street, the lifeless bodies of two men lay sprawled amidst the bloodstains and bullet casings. These murders, regrettably, have become a haunting daily occurrence in Guayaquil.

The grim reality of this epidemic is revealed in police reports and security camera footage. Witnesses recall a group of men engrossed in conversation on a street corner when suddenly, a white van with its doors wide open appears, swiftly followed by gunmen who emerge, weapons in hand, and begin firing indiscriminately. “It was raining bullets,” a neighbor recounted to an AFP team, who arrived at the scene of the massacre on Machala Avenue.

Sadly, this incident was far from isolated. Merely a day earlier, another act of violence unfolded in a different part of the city. “Two people were killed in a shooting, including a policeman,” shared military officer Alex Merchan, who runs a checkpoint with a small band of soldiers in Duran, located just across the river from Guayaquil. Astonishingly, this past weekend was relatively calm in comparison to recent bouts of bloodshed. In September alone, there were 30 murders during one weekend, and 24 the next.

Ecuador, once a sanctuary nestled between neighboring cocaine-producing nations Colombia and Peru, is now grappling with an explosion of insecurity. As the country prepares for a crucial run-off election, the rising drug violence is a matter of grave concern. The situation is particularly dire in Guayaquil, a bustling metropolis with nearly three million residents, as it bears the brunt of Ecuador’s descent into the depths of drug-related violence. International cartels have turned the city’s port into a hub for trafficking cocaine worldwide.

This nefarious business has brought forth a wave of ruthless brutality. Hundreds of lives have been cut short in prison gang battles, while car bombings have left the streets scarred. Kidnapping victims often endure gruesome acts, such as having their fingers severed to amplify ransom demands. The Observatory of Organized Crime in Ecuador reports that in the first half of 2023 alone, there were nearly 1,500 murders — almost twice the number recorded during the same period in 2022.

At a checkpoint near a pedestrian bridge spanning a sprawling ten-lane highway, military officer Merchan and his soldiers diligently conduct forensic examinations on passing vehicles, searching for illicit drugs, weapons, and explosives. He describes their daily routine as a relentless “game of cat and mouse” with criminals. Guayaquil paints a stark contrast between its gleaming modern structures and opulent villas fortified with barbed wire, and the crime-ridden slums that bear the brunt of insecurity.

Today, crime in Guayaquil is a twisted amalgamation of petty theft, drug trafficking, and activities linked to organized mafia groups. A local journalist, choosing to remain anonymous, reveals that this level of violence was virtually non-existent just two years ago. “The killers strike anywhere and at any time. There are no real rules,” the journalist divulges. Tragically, victims are overwhelmingly male, often individuals recently released from prison, targeted by young assassins.

At the heart of this chaos lies a battle for territorial control and drug trafficking routes. According to local news site Primicias, it is a matter of exerting influence over “the departure of drugs through the Guayas River towards the Gulf of Guayaquil.” The warring factions include Los Choneros, the most powerful criminal organization in the country, alongside rivals such as the Lagartos, Tiguerones, and Aguilas. These gangs form intricate alliances with Mexican cartels like the notorious Sinaloa cartel, Colombian guerrilla groups, and Balkan traffickers.

While much of this deadly rivalry takes place within the vast prison complex on the city’s outskirts, innocent civilians often find themselves caught in the crossfire. The victims, like the unfortunate soul on Machala Avenue, are deemed “collateral damage” in the settling of scores. As a woman wails and throws herself upon her lifeless husband, covered in a blue sheet, the true cost of this violence becomes painfully clear.

