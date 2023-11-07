Police Raid Uncovers Workshop for Making Drone-Carried Bombs

Authorities in Mexico’s western state of Jalisco have uncovered a shocking workshop for creating drone-carried bombs during a recent police raid on a house designed to resemble a castle. The state police shared images of 40 small cylindrical bombs equipped with fins, specifically designed to be released from drones. Additionally, materials used to construct bombs were discovered, including 45 pounds of metal shrapnel and 15 pounds of gunpowder. Despite the efforts of law enforcement, the suspect managed to flee from the back of the house, resulting in no immediate arrests.

Collaboratively, the Jalisco state police, the Mexican Army, and the National Guard worked diligently to secure the ranch where the workshop was located. The Jalisco Secretary of Security documented the operation through a video, revealing security forces surrounding the castle-like house, which boasted a watchtower and picturesque views of the town. The video displayed numerous bombs and buckets filled with bomb-making equipment discovered on the premises.

This raid took place within the town of Teocaltiche, an area that has experienced violent clashes between the Jalisco and Sinaloa drug cartels. Just a few months prior, the nearby city of Lagos de Moreno witnessed the disappearance of five young individuals. Subsequently, videos emerged indicating that the captors may have forced the victims into a gruesome act of killing each other.

The Mexican army previously highlighted the increased usage of drone-carried bombs by cartels, a phenomenon that only emerged in Mexico in 2020. Remarkably, the technology has been employed in a staggering 260 attacks during the first eight months of this year alone. However, residents in certain regions of the neighboring state of Michoacán claim that bomb-dropping drone attacks occur almost daily. Furthermore, there has been a rise in roadside bombs and improvised explosive devices this year, resulting in 42 individuals being wounded, including soldiers, police, and suspects. This represents a significant increase compared to the previous year.

Notably, six car bombs have already been discovered in 2023, in contrast to just one in 2022. It is worth mentioning that car bombs were sporadically utilized in northern Mexico years ago, creating additional concern surrounding the escalation of violence and tactics employed by criminal organizations.

In conclusion, this recent police raid illuminates the unsettling reality of cartel-driven violence in Mexico and their adoption of increasingly dangerous methods, such as drone-carried bombs. The discovery of this workshop serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against crime and the urgent need for effective law enforcement measures to protect innocent lives.