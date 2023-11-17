Authorities Discover Sophisticated Workshop for Drone-Operated Bombs in Western Mexico

A recent police raid conducted in the town of Teocaltiche, Mexico, has uncovered a secret workshop dedicated to the manufacturing of drone-carried bombs. The discovery has sent shockwaves through the country, as it reveals the increasing utilization of such dangerous devices by criminal organizations.

The workshop, astonishingly concealed within a home designed to resemble a castle, is believed to have been responsible for producing a significant number of small cylindrical bombs. These bombs, fitted with fins to facilitate release from drones, pose a grave threat to public safety and security.

During the raid, law enforcement officials were able to confiscate a total of 40 of these lethal cylindrical bombs. In addition, evidence of bomb-making materials was found, including approximately 45 pounds of metal shrapnel and 15 pounds of gunpowder. This grim discovery underscores the sophisticated nature of the operation and the potential devastation that could have ensued had these devices been successfully deployed.

The suspect responsible for the workshop managed to evade arrest by fleeing the scene. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation to apprehend the individual in question and dismantle the criminal network behind this alarming venture.

