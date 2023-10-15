Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Prime Minister Modi’s Handling of Manipur Conflict

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the ethnic conflict in Manipur. Gandhi stated that Modi’s government has divided, broken, and burnt the remote northeastern state. The violence in Manipur has led to the death of over 180 people, injuries to hundreds of others, and displacement of tens of thousands since May.

Gandhi’s criticism comes after Modi’s delayed public address on the violence, which occurred in a state controlled by his own Hindu nationalist party. Gandhi made these remarks during a debate on a no-trust vote against Modi’s government, highlighting what he referred to as the divisive policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

While the no-trust vote is not expected to impact the stability or popularity of Modi’s government due to their strong majority, it aims to draw out Modi in order to address the violence in detail and potentially embarrass him internationally. The United States and the European parliament have already expressed concern over the situation.

Gandhi also criticized the Indian army for not being utilized to bring peace to Manipur and accused the government of wanting to “kill India” in the region. New Delhi has sent additional security forces to the state, but sporadic violence continues.

The conflict in Manipur erupted over the BJP state government’s potential extension of special benefits to the Hindu ethnic majority Meiteis, which had previously been reserved for the minority, mostly Christian, Kuki tribals. The state government denies claims that it failed to take more decisive action to quell the violence.

Gandhi recalled his visit to Manipur in June and expressed disappointment that Prime Minister Modi had not made a visit, suggesting that Manipur was not considered part of India. Gandhi also referenced recent Hindu-Muslim clashes in the state of Haryana, accusing Modi of “burning the entire country.”

Modi is expected to address parliament on Thursday before the no-trust vote takes place. He previously made public comments about the conflict after videos of women being paraded naked and molested in Manipur sparked national outrage.