Amidst the global media frenzy surrounding the recent coup in Niger, it is crucial to understand the historical and political context that led to this moment. Niger, once seen as a model of stability and democracy in the Sahel region, has been grappling with deep-seated issues that have threatened its fragile democratic institutions.

Unlike previous military takeovers in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, the latest coup in Niger did not arise in response to widespread anti-government protests. However, this does not mean that the people of Niger were content with their government. The absence of organized opposition bred discontent, as a protest coalition called M62 attempted to mobilize sentiments but was quickly suppressed by state authorities. Over the years, civil society activism has waned, and media independence has been curtailed through various means of coercion.

The recent coup is just the tip of the iceberg, as coup-planning had become routine within high military circles. In meetings between President Mohammed Bazoum and the military command, there was an evident divide, with military officials expressing frustration and the president struggling to bridge the gap. State surveillance made it difficult for a coup to succeed without the involvement of the Presidential Guard, which had previously thwarted coup attempts during Bazoum’s predecessor’s tenure.

One of the core issues fuelling tensions between the government and the military was security policy. While the previous administration had opposed NATO’s intervention in Libya, fearing the destabilization of the region, they later sought Western assistance in managing the fallout from the crisis. This shift in policy strained relations and placed a burden on the government to prioritize security expenditure over social spending and public services.

These complex dynamics underscore the challenges of democratic consolidation in Niger. The entrenched power struggles between the government and the military, coupled with a lack of strong opposition and limited media freedom, have created a precarious environment. Achieving stability and strengthening democratic institutions will require addressing these underlying issues and fostering genuine dialogue and cooperation between all stakeholders.

While the West may be quick to label the coup as a concern of its own, it is essential to approach this situation with a nuanced understanding of Niger’s unique context. Only by doing so can we support the country on its path towards a more resilient and inclusive democracy.