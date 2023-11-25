Race against time as 41 Indian workers remain trapped underground

A race against time is underway as rescue teams in northern India work frantically to save the lives of 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel for 12 days. However, the operation has been marred by fresh delays caused by a malfunctioning drilling machine.

The workers became trapped when a portion of the tunnel, located in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand state, collapsed due to a landslide. Since then, rescue teams have been working tirelessly to create an escape route for the workers by drilling through the debris.

Unfortunately, the US-made drilling machine, known as an auger, encountered a problem when the platform it was mounted on developed cracks. This instability has forced officials to reinforce the platform with concrete before drilling can resume.

The plan is to create a tunnel of pipes for the workers to be wheeled out on stretchers once it is completed. The auger machine has a 2.9-foot diameter pipe to clear debris and can drill up to 16 feet per hour. However, the process has been slowed down by the large amount of rubble present.

Rescue teams are currently about 30 feet away from reaching the trapped workers and need to drill down approximately 195 feet. This final phase of the operation is crucial, with officials warning that the next 24 hours will be critical to the workers’ chances of survival.

The construction workers were involved in building a section of a road that connects important Hindu pilgrimage sites in the region. The hilly terrain, prone to landslides and subsidence, poses challenges for infrastructure development in the area.

Since the collapse, rescue personnel have maintained contact with the trapped workers and have provided them with essential supplies such as oxygen, food, and water. Every effort is being made to ensure their well-being while they await rescue.

Despite setbacks, including the discovery of a thick metal rod that had to be cut before drilling could continue, the dedicated rescue teams remain focused on the mission to bring the workers to safety.

This ongoing operation highlights the courage and determination of those involved in the rescue efforts. The clock is ticking, and the race to save these workers continues with unyielding perseverance.

FAQs

Q: How long have the workers been trapped?

A: The workers have been trapped for 12 days.

Q: How deep do the rescue teams need to drill to reach the workers?

A: Rescue teams need to drill down approximately 195 feet.

Q: What is the plan to rescue the workers?

A: The plan is to create a tunnel of pipes for the workers to be wheeled out on stretchers.

Q: What caused the delay in the rescue operation?

A: The drilling machine encountered a problem when the platform it was mounted on developed cracks.

