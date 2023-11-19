A Tribute to a Beloved Educator: Rabbi Shmuel Benjamin

In loving memory of Rabbi Shmuel Moshe Hakohen Benjamin, a dedicated educator who touched the lives of hundreds of students throughout his illustrious 25-year career. His passing on Shabbos, 5 Kislev, 5784 has left a void in the hearts of his students and the community as a whole.

Rabbi Benjamin, fondly known as Rabbi Benjamin, was an exceptional Mechanech (educator) at Oholei Torah Pre1A for a quarter of a century. With unwavering dedication, he imparted the foundations of Yiddishkeit to countless Talmidim (students) during their formative years. Through his infectious smile and boundless enthusiasm, Rabbi Benjamin cultivated a genuine love for Torah and instilled strong values in his students.

His commitment to his students went beyond the classroom. Despite his own health struggles, Rabbi Benjamin made it a point to be present at Oholei Torah whenever possible, demonstrating his unwavering devotion to his calling. It was this selfless dedication that earned him the admiration and respect of many.

Rabbi Benjamin’s impact extended far beyond the classroom walls. He maintained a lasting connection with numerous Talmidim, serving as a mentor and friend long after they had left his tutelage. Former students fondly recall his animated and engaging lessons, as well as his sincere concern for the well-being of each individual under his care.

Beyond his role as an educator, Rabbi Benjamin staunchly supported his wife Devorah in her efforts with Keren Simchas Chosson V’Kallah, an organization that provides financial assistance and emotional support to Chassanim (grooms) and Kallahs (brides). Together, they exemplified dedication to the betterment of the community, both in and outside the classroom.

Originally hailing from Sydney, Australia, Rabbi Benjamin pursued his education at Torah Or in Eretz Yisrael. Influenced by the teachings of Oholei Torah Talmidei Shluchim in Sydney, he found his way to Lubavitch and studied at Yeshiva Gedolah in Melbourne, as well as in the renowned Yeshiva at 770 Eastern Parkway.

Rabbi Benjamin is survived by his beloved wife Devorah, their children, Chaya and Yosef, as well as his parents, Avigdor Chaim and Freida Rachel. He is also mourned by his brothers, Jonathan and Adam, and his in-laws, Pinchas and Mina Gold. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

To share your stories and memories with the family, please email [email protected]. Your support during this difficult time will be deeply appreciated.

Funeral arrangements and information about the Shiva will be communicated in due course.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

