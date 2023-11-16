New Article: Protecting Olive Groves in the West Bank: The Unwavering Commitment of Rabbi Arik Ascherman

Amidst the escalating violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, Rabbi Arik Ascherman stands as a symbol of unwavering commitment to protecting Palestinian farmers and their olive groves. Despite the weight of his body armor and the constant threat of violence, Rabbi Ascherman remains resolute in his mission.

The rise in settler attacks since October 7 has prompted Rabbi Ascherman to take action. As a veteran activist with the Rabbis for Human Rights group, he recognizes the urgency of the situation. However, he also acknowledges that many Israelis fail to differentiate between Palestinian terrorists and innocent Palestinians who have been terrorized. This lack of distinction perpetuates an atmosphere of tension and hostility between the two peoples.

At the village of Taybeh, near Ramallah, Rabbi Ascherman and a handful of comrades tirelessly stand guard. They protect olive groves, where Palestinian farmers diligently cultivate their land. Their presence serves as a deterrent to potential settler attacks, providing a sense of security for the farmers.

While the prevailing sentiment among Israelis may appear unsupportive, Rabbi Ascherman remains undeterred. He recalls a time when there was considerably more Israeli support for initiatives combatting settler violence. However, he acknowledges that today, such backing has dissipated, leaving him and his fellow activists increasingly marginalized.

Nonetheless, these challenges have not diminished Rabbi Ascherman’s belief in the importance of his work. Over the past 28 years, he has consistently advocated for the rights of Palestinians in the face of settler violence. His determination to protect olive groves and support Palestinian farmers has never wavered.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Rabbis for Human Rights group?

The Rabbis for Human Rights is an Israeli organization composed of rabbis and rabbinical students who advocate for human rights, equality, and justice in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Q: What are Israeli settlers?

Israeli settlers refer to Israeli citizens who have established residences in the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank, in violation of international law.

Q: What is the significance of olive groves in the West Bank?

Olive groves hold great cultural, economic, and historical importance for Palestinians in the West Bank. The olive oil produced from these groves is a vital source of income for many families and plays a significant role in Palestinian agriculture.

