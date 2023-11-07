Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu’s Mysterious Disappearance Raises Questions

The sudden absence of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu from public view has sparked speculation and raised concerns about the possible reasons behind his disappearance. Li, a top military official closely associated with President Xi Jinping, has not been seen in more than two weeks. This comes just months after former foreign affairs minister Qin Gang vanished, along with the dismissal of influential military generals.

While Beijing has remained tight-lipped about Li’s whereabouts, some insiders suggest that corruption may be at the heart of the matter. The Financial Times reported that several US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, believe that Li could be the target of a corruption investigation. If true, this could explain why Chinese authorities discreetly removed him from his post just six months after his appointment.

Recent events indicate that President Xi’s campaign against corruption extends even to the Chinese military forces. In July, Xi himself announced the dismissal of two officials from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s Rocket Force, responsible for ballistic missile development. Moreover, the army’s military court president was also sacked in an “unexpected shakeup.”

According to experts, corruption has long plagued China’s armed forces. Generals profiting from selling access and influence has been a recurring scandal for decades. President Xi, who took office in 2012, has made combating corruption within the PLA a top priority. His obsession with eradicating corruption stems from his background, as his father’s rehabilitation after being purged revealed the scale of corruption within the military.

The disappearance of Li Shangfu, despite being seen as a loyalist appointed by President Xi, may signify the president’s unwavering commitment to cleaning up the PLA. The fact that he did not hesitate to let go of a minister he personally selected demonstrates his determination in tackling corruption head-on.

As speculation continues to swirl, the true reasons for Li’s vanishing act remain a mystery. However, his disappearance, coupled with recent developments within the Chinese military, serves as a stark reminder that corruption within the PLA is a matter that President Xi will not tolerate.