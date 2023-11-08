Russia Faces Challenges in Karabakh Crisis as Influence in the Region Wanes

The recent crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh has put Russia’s influence in the region under scrutiny. Russian peacekeepers stationed in the area were unable to prevent Turkish-backed Azerbaijani forces from seizing control, raising questions about Moscow’s clout in the region. This situation poses a significant challenge for Russia, as it is viewed as the dominant power in the former Soviet Union and considers the region its own backyard.

Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave recognized as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by a breakaway administration, has been a point of contention since a war in the early 1990s. While Russia has military facilities in Armenia and has signaled its intention to maintain a presence in the South Caucasus region, it is facing increasing pressure from Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

The images of fleeing Armenians at Russia’s own peacekeeping base in Nagorno-Karabakh have drawn comparisons to the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Just as the U.S. retreat prompted questions about American power and emboldened its adversaries, the apparent impotence of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh has raised concerns about Russia’s ability to protect its interests in the region.

The crisis has also strained Russia’s relationship with Armenia, one of its closest allies. Protesters in Armenia have expressed anger and frustration over what they perceive as Russia’s failure to prevent Azerbaijan’s advances. This has created a dangerous anti-Russian sentiment in the country.

Amidst the blame game, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has come under fire for his handling of the crisis. Moscow has accused him of diplomatic incompetence and ingratitude, while some Russian officials have expressed support for his ousting.

Despite these challenges, Russia believes that Armenia’s options are limited and that its influence in the region remains crucial. However, the crisis has highlighted Russia’s declining influence and the growing pressure it faces from other regional powers. As Moscow grapples with its own conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine, it will need to reassess its foreign policy in the South Caucasus and find new ways to maintain its leverage in the region.

In conclusion, the Karabakh crisis has exposed the vulnerabilities in Russia’s regional influence and raised questions about its ability to protect its interests. As Russia navigates its geopolitical challenges, it must find a balance between maintaining its relationships with allies and countering the increasing influence of other regional powers. The outcome of these dynamics will shape the future of the South Caucasus region and Russia’s role within it.