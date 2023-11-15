Queen Rania of Jordan Calls for Global Action on Gaza Crisis

Queen Rania of Jordan has called out the western world for its silence and double standards regarding the Israeli bombing of Gaza. In a recent interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Queen Rania expressed her disappointment at the lack of condemnation from western leaders over the killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

While western nations stood firmly with Israel when it was attacked by Hamas militants in October, Queen Rania pointed out the stark difference in their response to Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza. The Queen questioned whether it was acceptable to shell a family to death but wrong to kill them at gunpoint.

With over 6,500 people, including many innocent civilians, killed in the relentless airstrikes, Gaza is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. The United Nations has described the situation as dire, urging immediate action to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents who are under a total siege.

Queen Rania expressed her concern that the silence from the western world gives the impression that they are complicit in Israel’s attacks on Gaza. Despite their calls for Israel to respect international law, many western governments have repeatedly voiced their support for Israel’s actions.

The Queen emphasized that the conflict in Gaza did not start on October 7, but is part of a long and tragic history of death and displacement for the Palestinian people. She referred to international human rights organizations who have accused Israel of apartheid, echoing their claims and challenging the notion of Israel as a democracy committed to international law.

It is crucial for global leaders to take a stand and address the Gaza crisis. The international community must actively work towards a solution that brings about peace, justice, and respect for the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians.

