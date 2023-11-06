Queen Rania Calls for International Solidarity Amidst Gaza Crisis

Queen Rania of Jordan is pleading for international attention and support as the conflict in Gaza escalates. In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Queen Rania expressed her disappointment and shock at the lack of condemnation from Western leaders regarding the deaths of civilians in Gaza.

The Queen accused these leaders of displaying a “glaring double standard” by not speaking out against the Israeli bombardment in Gaza. She emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire and called for the international community to take action to alleviate the human suffering in the region.

The ongoing conflict began following the October 7 terror attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which led to Israel declaring a “complete siege” on Gaza. The siege has resulted in relentless airstrikes and a blockade on vital supplies, leaving Gaza’s entire population in dire conditions.

Queen Rania expressed her concern for the families affected by the violence, particularly the mothers who fear for the lives of their children on a daily basis. She emphasized that Palestinian mothers love their children just as much as any other mother in the world and called for compassion and solidarity.

Arab leaders, including Jordan and Egypt, have grown increasingly frustrated with the perceived inaction of the United States in curbing Israel’s siege on Gaza. This frustration has led to the cancellation of a planned summit between these Arab leaders and US President Joe Biden.

The US has remained steadfast in its support of Israel’s retaliation on Gaza and has rejected calls for a ceasefire. While acknowledging the humanitarian disaster, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopped short of explicitly calling for a ceasefire in his recent statement at the UN Security Council.

The international community, including independent experts working with the UN, has condemned Israel’s actions, stating that they constitute “crimes against humanity.” There have been urgent appeals for the free movement of humanitarian aid to Gaza and for an end to the violence.

As the crisis continues to unfold, many are calling for a change in leadership from both Israelis and Palestinians. Former Israeli hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin warns that the situation should serve as a wake-up call and that new leadership is needed to bring about a resolution.

Queen Rania’s call for international solidarity serves as a reminder of the urgent need for action to address the dire situation in Gaza. The world cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of innocent civilians and the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.