Queen Rania Calls Attention to Bias in Media Coverage of Israel-Gaza Conflict

Queen Rania of Jordan recently spoke out against what she sees as a clear bias in Western mainstream media coverage of the Israel-Gaza war. In an interview with journalist Christiane Amanpour, Queen Rania criticized the double standard and expressed disappointment in the lack of condemnation for the ongoing suffering in Gaza.

The Queen questioned why there has been little call for an immediate ceasefire and why the narrative always seems to favor the Israeli side. She highlighted the tendency of Western media and policymakers to adopt the Israeli narratives, pointing out the stark contrast in language used when referring to Palestinian and Israeli casualties.

Instead of directly quoting Queen Rania, it can be described that she criticized Israel’s actions as “butchery at a mass scale” and even called out U.S. President Joe Biden for his statements on the conflict. The Queen also took aim at CNN, pointing out what she saw as confirmation bias in their reporting.

Queen Rania expressed concern over the Arab world’s perception that the Western world is complicit in the mass death of Palestinian civilians. She highlighted the double standards in reactions to violence and emphasized the need for a ceasefire. The Queen stated that the silence from the international community is disheartening and called for a more proactive response to alleviate the suffering.

In the interview, Amanpour warned Queen Rania about potential criticism for referring to Israel as an apartheid state. Queen Rania defended her statement, emphasizing that the designation of apartheid was given by Israeli and international human rights organizations, not just the Arabs.

The Queen acknowledged the long history of suffering and displacement faced by the Palestinian people. She condemned the dehumanization and human rights violations occurring in the West Bank and Gaza, stating that the issue goes beyond the actions of Hamas and is a fight for freedom and justice.

Overall, Queen Rania’s interview sheds light on the perceived bias in media coverage of the Israel-Gaza conflict, calling for a more balanced approach and a greater emphasis on the human suffering endured by both sides.

