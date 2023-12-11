The World’s Freshwater Fish at Critical Risk of Extinction

A recent assessment conducted by experts has revealed alarming statistics regarding the state of the world’s freshwater fish. It is estimated that nearly a quarter of these species are at risk of extinction due to a combination of factors including global heating, overfishing, and pollution. This assessment, the first of its kind conducted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, highlights the urgent need for action to protect these vital aquatic organisms.

The list includes numerous iconic freshwater fish species that are on the brink of disappearing forever. Species such as the large-toothed Lake Turkana robber in Kenya and the Mekong giant catfish in southeast Asia are particularly vulnerable. These fish are not only important for their contribution to biodiversity, but they also play a crucial role in supporting the ecosystems they inhabit.

Climate change poses a significant threat to these species, impacting approximately one-fifth of all threatened freshwater species. Alterations in water levels, shifting seasons, and the intrusion of seawater into rivers are just a few of the consequences that these fish must endure. Out of the 14,898 species assessed, a staggering 3,086 are now facing the imminent risk of vanishing forever.

The assessment also sheds light on the increasing threats faced by other endangered species. The mahogany tree, Atlantic salmon, and green turtles are all in danger of extinction. Mahogany, coveted for its use in furniture and musical instruments, has experienced a 60% decline in numbers over the past 180 years due to unsustainable harvesting. The Atlantic salmon, once considered a species of least concern, has seen its global population decrease by 23% and is now classified as near threatened. Habitat loss, global heating, and obstacles such as dams have contributed to their decline. Furthermore, breeding with farmed salmon has weakened their ability to adapt to a changing climate. The proliferation of invasive species, such as the Pacific pink salmon, also poses a significant threat to their survival.

However, not all news is bleak. The IUCN assessment highlights successful conservation efforts that provide hope for endangered species. The scimitar-horned oryx, for example, has experienced a population increase of 1,100% in just seven years, thanks to reintroduction programs in Chad. Similarly, the reintroduction of the oryx in Chad’s Ouadi Rimé-Ouadi Achim reserve has resulted in a healthy population of 140 mature animals. Though classified as vulnerable to extinction, ongoing conservation efforts have allowed this once-common species to regain a foothold in its natural habitat.

The assessment underscores the power of coordinated efforts in conservation. Protecting endangered species requires a combination of local, national, and international initiatives. However, urgent action is needed to address the interconnected issues of climate change and biodiversity loss. By addressing these crises head-on, we can ensure that the results of conservation efforts are long-lasting and the world’s ecosystems are safeguarded for future generations.

