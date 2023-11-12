BJP Leader Criticizes AAP Government over Key Law, Praises President’s Approval

In a recent press conference, Bansuri Swaraj, a prominent BJP leader, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Swaraj described the party as a “quarrelsome and useless” government.

Highlighting the inefficiency of the AAP government since 2015, Swaraj criticized their constant excuses and lack of action. She congratulated President Droupadi Murmu for approving the Bill and expressed her belief that the administration in Delhi will now operate in accordance with the law.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed on August 7, replacing an earlier ordinance introduced by the Centre to address the transfer and posting of officials in the Delhi government. The Bill grants the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi powers to control Group A services, including appointments, transfers, and postings. In a division on the bill, 131 MPs voted in favor, while 102 voted against it.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing its aim to provide effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital. Former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, supported the legitimacy of the legislation during the debate, stating that those who disagree should have the freedom to express their dissent.

The Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill before it was approved by the Upper House. With the approval of the President, it is set to become law, reshaping the administration in Delhi and bringing significant changes to government procedures.

Please note that no sources were provided for this article.