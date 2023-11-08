Tourism in Morocco Faces Uncertain Future After Earthquake Strikes

In the wake of a devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of over 2,900 people in Morocco, the country’s tourism industry is grappling with an uncertain future. The earthquake, which struck on September 8, caused significant damage to historic sites in Marrakesh and the High Atlas Mountains, threatening the livelihoods of many who rely on tourism.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism accounted for more than 7 percent of Morocco’s gross domestic product. With nearly 13 million tourists visiting the country in 2019, Morocco had projected a full recovery by 2023. However, the recent earthquake has thrown those plans into disarray.

The impact of natural disasters on the tourism industry is not unprecedented. Following twin earthquakes in Turkey and Syria in February that claimed the lives of nearly 60,000 people, the Turkish tourism sector experienced a slow recovery. The fear is that Morocco may face a similar fate.

The city of Marrakesh, which was the largest city affected by the earthquake, has long been a popular destination for travelers in the region. The historic medina, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a bustling hub of activity, attracting visitors year-round. However, many structures in the old city have sustained major damage, including the Kharbouch Mosque, which is crumbling.

The impact of the earthquake extends beyond Marrakesh. Small villages in the High Atlas Mountains, known for their scenic landscapes, also rely on income from tourists. These villages are home to important historical monuments and natural attractions that have been overlooked for decades.

While the tourist traffic in these mountain towns is significantly less than that in major cities, they play a vital role in the local economy. Villagers in these areas often work in the tourism industry, which provides them with a livelihood. The earthquake has not only destroyed their homes but has also left them uncertain about their future income.

The Moroccan government has announced plans to provide rebuilding funds for those whose homes were destroyed. However, experts argue that the country’s development model needs to be revamped to avoid over-reliance on tourism. Diversifying the economy will help protect against future economic downturns caused by crises like the earthquake or the pandemic.

As Morocco works towards recovery, authorities advise against traveling to areas still affected by the earthquake. Many locations are closed off to tourists, and hospitals and resources in affected areas are strained. Travelers are urged to be conscious of the country’s situation and not add to its burdens.

The future of tourism in Morocco remains uncertain, but with proper support from both the government and international travelers, the country can rebuild and ensure a more sustainable and resilient tourism industry for the future.