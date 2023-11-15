New Perspective: Qatar’s Criticism of Israel’s Backers

Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressed his disapproval of the support Israel has received from its allies, accusing them of granting Israel a “free license to kill” during its conflict with Hamas. In questioning the purpose of this conflict, the emir highlighted the major powers, including the United States, Britain, and France, who have rallied behind Israel and affirmed its right to self-defense.

In recent events, the war erupted when a large number of terrorists crossed the border from the Gaza Strip into Israel, resulting in widespread devastation. The terrorists killed thousands of people, primarily civilians, and took numerous hostages while launching rockets aimed at Israeli towns and cities. The violence included appalling acts of brutality, such as the execution of entire families and a massacre at an outdoor festival.

The IDF responded with a sustained aerial bombardment, targeting Hamas terrorists and infrastructure. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, this offensive has resulted in over 5,000 deaths. However, these figures cannot be independently verified and likely include casualties from misfired Palestinian rockets within the Gaza Strip.

During a meeting of Qatar’s legislative body, the Shura Council, the emir emphasized the need to end the ongoing violence. He criticized the unconditional support given to Israel and denounced the reality of occupation, siege, and settlement. The emir also highlighted Qatars’ role as a major backer of Hamas, providing significant financial support to the terror group on an annual basis. Qatar has acted as a crucial mediator in negotiations and has brokered ceasefires during previous rounds of violence between Israel and Gazan terror groups.

Referring to Israel’s blockade of Gaza, the emir called for an end to the use of water, medicine, and food as weapons against the population. He urged regional and international players to take a serious stance against the dangerous escalation witnessed in the region. The emir posed important questions to those supporting the war and suppressing dissenting opinions, asking about the aftermath of this conflict and whether it would bring security and stability to Israelis and Palestinians. He also raised concerns about the future direction of the Palestinian people.

In response to the violence, leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States have visited Israel to show solidarity and support.