Since the recent Hamas attack on Israel, Qatar has faced criticism for providing substantial financial aid to Gaza, controlled by the Palestinian militant group. Surprisingly enough, it was revealed that Israel had given its consent to this controversial arrangement.

In a groundbreaking series of interviews conducted with key Israeli figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN uncovered that the Israeli government had steadfastly continued to allow cash flow to Hamas, despite internal concerns. This revelation challenges the prevailing narrative surrounding Qatar’s aid to Gaza.

Qatari minister of state for foreign affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza, expressing no intention to halt the payments. Al-Khulaifi emphasized that “our mandate is our continuous help and support for our brothers and sisters of Palestine,” underscoring Qatar’s unwavering dedication to the cause.

Critics argued that successive Israeli governments had long facilitated the transfer of funds to Gaza due to humanitarian considerations. They also highlighted Netanyahu’s resolute actions against Hamas following the October 7 attacks, countering allegations of leniency towards the militant group.

In order to shed light on this contentious issue and Israel’s role in facilitating the payments, here are some key facts:

When did the Qatari payments begin?

Qatar initiated its monthly financial aid to Gaza in 2018. Suitcases filled with cash, totaling $15 million, were delivered by Qatari officials through Israeli territory, following extensive negotiations with Israel. The payments were triggered by the decision of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to reduce salaries of government employees in Gaza in 2017. The PA’s opposition to the Qatari funding was met with claims from Hamas that the funds were intended for public salaries and medical purposes. The deal was ultimately approved by Israel’s security cabinet in August 2018, though Netanyahu faced criticism from his coalition partners for his perceived leniency towards Hamas.

Why did Israel support the payments?

According to Israeli and international media reports, Netanyahu’s motivation behind allowing aid to reach Gaza through Qatar was to strengthen Hamas as a counterweight to the PA and hinder the establishment of a Palestinian state. The PA argued that these cash transfers encouraged division among Palestinian factions. Former senior Israeli Defense Ministry official Major General Amos Gilad confirmed that the plan had the prime minister’s support, but not that of the Israeli intelligence community. There was a belief that providing financial support to Hamas would “tame” the group, while also potentially undermining Palestinian sovereignty.

Analysts suggest that an empowered Hamas conveniently served Netanyahu’s political agenda by impeding negotiations for a Palestinian state. The division among Palestinians was used as a justification for avoiding peace talks, as Netanyahu could argue that there was no viable partner for peace. Notably, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett halted the cash transfers when he assumed office in 2021, expressing concerns about funding a group that posed a direct threat to Israeli security. However, the transfer of funds to Gaza continued under Bennett’s leadership.

While the controversy surrounding Qatar’s aid to Gaza with Israel’s backing continues to generate debates, it presents a unique perspective on the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It underscores the unorthodox strategies employed by various stakeholders and the interplay between political interests and humanitarian concerns.

