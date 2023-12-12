In a surprising turn of events, it has come to light that Qatar has been sending millions of dollars in aid to the Gaza Strip with the approval of Israel. This controversial deal has raised eyebrows among Israeli officials, American politicians, and media outlets, who question the motives behind Qatar’s support for a region governed by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

Contrary to popular belief, these payments were not only known to Israel but were actually facilitated by successive Israeli governments for humanitarian reasons. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite facing internal concerns, made the decision to continue the cash flow to Hamas even after the October 7 attack on Israel by the militant group.

The Qatari payments to Gaza began in 2018, with $15 million being sent in cash-filled suitcases through Israeli territory. This unique delivery method was the result of months of negotiation between Qatar and Israel. The payments stemmed from the Palestinian Authority’s decision to cut salaries of government employees in Gaza in 2017, which Hamas opposed. The Qatari funding was intended for public salaries as well as medical purposes.

Despite criticism from coalition partners who perceived Netanyahu as being too soft on Hamas, the prime minister defended the initiative. He claimed that the deal was coordinated with security experts to ensure calm in Israeli villages and prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Surprisingly, the United States played a role in orchestrating the Qatari payments to Hamas. The US was aware of Qatar’s intention to provide funds to Gaza as early as the 2014 Israel-Hamas war but left the decision up to Israel. This highlights the complex dynamics at play in the region and the involvement of various international actors.

Many wonder why Israel would back these payments to Hamas. One theory suggests that Netanyahu saw an opportunity to make Hamas a counterweight to the Palestinian Authority and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state. However, PA officials argued that the cash transfers only encouraged division among Palestinian factions.

It is worth noting that this unorthodox strategy was not supported by the Israeli intelligence community. Major General Amos Gilad, a former senior Israeli Defense Ministry official, revealed that there was a belief that providing financial support to Hamas would weaken Palestinian sovereignty and potentially tame the militant group.

Shlomo Brom, a former deputy to Israel’s national security adviser, suggested that an empowered Hamas helped Netanyahu avoid negotiations over a Palestinian state. The division among Palestinians allowed Netanyahu to argue that he had no partner for peace, thus avoiding pressure for peace talks and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

While the Qatari aid to Gaza remains a contentious issue, it sheds light on the complex political dynamics in the region. It challenges conventional approaches to resolving conflicts and highlights the willingness of some countries to engage with unconventional actors in pursuit of their geopolitical interests.

