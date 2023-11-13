Qatar Attempts Prisoner Exchange with Hamas as UAE and Egypt Discuss Crisis

Qatar is currently engaged in negotiations, mediated by the country itself, for a potential prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas. The aim is to secure the release of Israeli women held captive by Hamas in exchange for the release of Palestinian female prisoners from Israeli jails. This urgent agreement is being sought with the support of the United States.

Contrary to the anonymous source quoted by the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, an Israeli official has stated that there are no ongoing negotiations regarding the release of hostages. However, it is known that more than 130 individuals, including women, children, and elderly people, were abducted from Israel and forcibly taken to Gaza by the terrorists who infiltrated the country on Saturday. Disturbing videos from Gaza have revealed that these captives are being subjected to severe abuse, and tragically, some have already been killed.

Hamas, the terror group responsible for the abductions, is seeking the release of 36 Palestinian women currently detained in Israeli prisons, as reported by the Chinese outlet. Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a Hamas spokesman, has expressed the group’s goal of liberating all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Additionally, Hamas aims to bring an end to what they perceive as Israeli provocations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, particularly in relation to Al-Aqsa Mosque. The exact number of hostages held by Hamas will be announced by their military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, in due course.

In a separate but related development, the leaders of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently held discussions regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror groups. The Egyptian president’s office released a statement highlighting the significance of advancing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate violence and protect civilians. It also emphasized the importance of working towards a comprehensive, just, and permanent peace in the region.

The UAE foreign ministry, in another statement, expressed its dismay at the abduction of Israeli civilians in the Hamas assault. The ministry extended condolences to the victims’ families and strongly condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza Strip, which included the firing of numerous rockets at populated areas. The UAE, which established diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020, called for a concerted diplomatic approach to prevent a wider regional confrontation and cautioned against the destructive tendencies that could engulf the region.

It is worth noting that the UAE’s statement this time is notably less neutral compared to their initial reaction, issued on Saturday, which expressed concerns about the escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians. This change in tone signifies a shift towards a more comprehensive and involved approach in response to the crisis.

