Since its establishment in 1987, Hamas has cultivated extensive ties with various regional powers and organizations in the Middle East. While classified as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and Israel, Hamas has garnered significant support in the form of financing, military aid, and ideological backing from countries like Algeria, Iran, Sudan, and Tunisia.

One of Hamas’s key supporters is Qatar, which not only provides substantial financial aid to the organization but also hosts its political branch. Qatar’s monthly financial support of $30 million plays a crucial role in sustaining the Hamas-led administration in Gaza, as the funds are used to pay civil servants who are predominantly affiliated with Hamas. Furthermore, Qatar has positioned itself as a negotiator in resolving the issue of Israeli hostages, solidifying its influence in regional dynamics.

Iran, on the other hand, forms part of the “Axis of Resistance” alongside Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. While Iran’s public support for Hamas and the Palestinian cause is well-known, the relationship operates on a deeper level as well. The Islamic Republic provides both financial aid, with reported payments totaling $70 million to Hamas, and logistical support through the Revolutionary Guards. This assistance includes the transfer of military technology and weaponry, such as drones and munitions.

The ties between Hamas and Iran have been subject to speculation and controversy, especially following Hamas’s recent attack on Israel. Some international news sources have accused Iran of being complicit in plotting the attack, though the Iranian regime denies any involvement and dismisses the allegations as “false rumors.” The complexity of the relationship makes it challenging to ascertain the full extent of Iran’s responsibility.

It is crucial to recognize the multifaceted nature of Hamas’s support network, as it extends beyond financial aid and encompasses political backing, military assistance, and regional alliances. Understanding the dynamics of these relationships is vital for comprehending the regional complexities and the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. As the situation evolves, it remains essential to carefully monitor the role of these allies in shaping the region’s future.