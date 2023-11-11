Qatar’s Efforts to Reunite Ukrainian Children with Their Families

Qatar has taken significant steps to assist four Ukrainian children in returning to their home country from Russia. This initiative, coordinated with cooperation from both sides, demonstrates Qatar’s commitment to facilitating such reunions and offers hope for similar future endeavors.

One child, a seven-year-old boy, has already made it back to Ukraine via Estonia after being reunited with his grandmother at the Qatar embassy in Moscow. Additionally, a two-year-old boy has been handed over to Qatari diplomats in Moscow, and a nine-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl are scheduled to be repatriated later this week.

The Ukrainian Presidential Office has expressed its assurance that all the children will soon be reunited with their families. Andriy Yermak, the head of the office, made a statement on social media, affirming the return of the Ukrainian children who were unlawfully deported to Russia. Though he did not provide further details, this effort by Qatar to assist Ukraine in this matter is commendable.

The situation in Ukraine is concerning, with approximately 20,000 children having been taken from the country to Russia or Russian-held territories without the consent of their families or guardians. This action by Russia is deemed a war crime, according to the UN treaty definition of genocide. However, Moscow denies these allegations, asserting that their actions have aimed to protect vulnerable children in the war zone.

To facilitate the repatriation process, Qatar has established a system after months of confidential negotiations with both Moscow and Kyiv. This system’s success will be determined by the return of these initial four children. Qatar’s minister of state for international cooperation, Lolwah Al Khater, has acknowledged this mediation effort and emphasized that this week’s repatriations are just the start.

The Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, has provided a preliminary list of Ukrainian children who are eligible for return. This list was shared with Qatari diplomats, who have verified each child’s identity. However, it remains uncertain how many additional children Russia will authorize to return through the Qatari mechanism.

Around 400 children have already been returned to Ukraine since the invasion by Russia. Nevertheless, the United Nations human rights agency expressed concerns last week regarding the lack of a formal system to facilitate such repatriations. To ensure smooth and safe passage, Qatari diplomats will accompany the children over the border via Estonia, Latvia, or Belarus or transport them back to Ukraine on a chartered jet.

The cooperation between Ukrainian and Russian officials in this process has been commendable, according to the Qatari official. Ukraine sought Doha’s assistance in mediating with Russia to facilitate the return of these children. Qatar’s role as a mediator has gained prominence in recent times, thanks to its successful brokering of various international agreements, such as the U.S.-Iran prisoner swap and negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the release of hostages in Gaza.

The story of the seven-year-old boy who was reunited with his grandmother serves as a poignant example. He had been staying in a children’s home in Russia after being separated from his mother, who was in the country when the war broke out. Qatar’s efforts have provided him with a long-awaited reunion with his family.

Amidst ongoing tensions, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of the war crime of illegally deporting children from Ukraine. However, Lvova-Belova denies these allegations and claims that the Ukrainian list of children in Russia includes those who have already been reunited with their parents.

Qatar’s dedication to assisting Ukrainian children in returning to their homeland is commendable. By coordinating with both sides and ensuring a safe repatriation process, Qatar is playing a crucial role in reuniting families and giving hope to those affected by this humanitarian crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How many Ukrainian children have been taken to Russia or Russian-held territories without consent?

A: Approximately 20,000 children have been taken from Ukraine.

Q: What does Ukraine call this action by Russia?

A: Ukraine refers to this as a war crime that meets the UN treaty definition of genocide.

Q: How many children have been returned to Ukraine since the invasion?

A: About 400 children have been repatriated so far.

Q: How are Qatari diplomats assisting in the repatriation process?

A: Qatari diplomats are accompanying the children over the border or arranging chartered jets for their return.

Q: Who has Qatar mediated with recently?

A: Qatar has successfully mediated a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap and negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the release of hostages in Gaza.

Q: What allegations were made by the International Criminal Court?

A: The International Criminal Court accused Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova of illegally deporting children from Ukraine.