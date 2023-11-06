United States and Qatar Reevaluate Relationship with Hamas After Hostage Crisis

The United States and Qatar have decided to reassess their ties with Hamas following Qatar’s involvement in freeing hostages taken by the terror group during a recent Israeli massacre. The review will potentially include the deportation of Hamas leaders residing in Qatar and other measures aimed at curbing the group’s activities, according to diplomats familiar with the discussions.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. The decision reflects Washington’s attempt to strike a balance between its short-term objective of rescuing as many hostages as possible and the long-term strategy of undermining Hamas’s support.

Qatar, a major U.S. ally and the host of a significant American military base, serves as the main residence for Hamas’s leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashaal. It has been a key supporter of the terror group, providing substantial financial aid on an annual basis.

As a result of its close relationship with Hamas, Qatar has served as a communication channel and played a crucial role in negotiations to release the current hostages held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Four hostages have already been freed.

While Qatar’s involvement has been praised for facilitating humanitarian solutions, a shift in its ties with Hamas could potentially disrupt the lines of communication between the group and other countries. Hamas leaders might relocate to Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria, or other destinations, impacting the diplomatic channels they currently utilize.

In addition to their ties with Hamas, Qatar has faced criticism over its news network, Al Jazeera, known for its staunchly anti-Israel coverage. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken recently asked Qatar to tone down the network’s rhetoric surrounding the Gaza war, expressing concerns that it may be inciting further tension in the region.

Overall, the decision by the United States and Qatar to reevaluate their relationship with Hamas marks a significant development in efforts to address the ongoing crisis and promote peace in the region.