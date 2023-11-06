The Urgent Need for Equal Human Rights in Israel and Palestine

Craig Mokhiber, a former United Nations human rights official, recently called on the UN to apply the same standards to Israel as it does to other countries when assessing human rights violations. While Mokhiber’s resignation was prompted by Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which he referred to as “textbook genocide,” he also criticized the UN for its failure to act in previous instances of genocide around the world.

Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer, had a long career with the UN and had previously worked as a human rights adviser in Afghanistan and the occupied Palestinian territories. His resignation letter highlighted the ongoing violence in Gaza, with thousands of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. Mokhiber argued that the systematic persecution and purging of the Palestinian people based on their Arab identity left no doubt about the gravity of the situation.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mokhiber discussed the difficulty of proving genocide but emphasized that the intent has been explicitly stated by Israeli leaders. He also highlighted the growing recognition by major international human rights organizations that the situation in Israel and Palestine amounts to the crime of apartheid.

When asked about the UN’s reluctance to use the term “genocide,” Mokhiber suggested that strong evidence should not be excluded, and he anticipated that the term would be used more frequently in connection with the situation in Gaza. However, he acknowledged that institutions must follow the necessary steps before making such pronouncements.

Regarding the two-state solution, Mokhiber expressed his skepticism and described it as an “open joke” in the corridors of the United Nations. He argued that a sustainable and just Palestinian state is no longer possible and that the solution never adequately addressed the fundamental human rights of Palestinians. Instead, he advocated for a one-state solution based on equality, where Christians, Muslims, and Jews would have equal rights under the principles of human rights and the rule of law.

The urgent need for equal human rights in Israel and Palestine is evident. The international community, particularly the United Nations, must address the ongoing violations and strive for a solution that upholds the fundamental rights of all individuals in the region. While the path forward may be challenging, prioritizing equality and the rule of law is crucial to achieving lasting peace and justice.