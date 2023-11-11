The Situation in Gaza: A Call for Equality and Human Rights

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has long been a contentious issue, with human rights violations and violence persisting. Former United Nations human rights official, Craig Mokhiber, recently resigned in protest over what he sees as the UN’s inadequate response to the war in Gaza. In his resignation letter, Mokhiber referred to Israel’s military actions as “textbook genocide,” emphasizing the need for consistent standards in assessing human rights violations across the globe.

Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer, has been with the UN since 1992, lending his expertise to various regions, including Afghanistan and the occupied Palestinian territories. He contends that the intent to destroy a particular group, a crucial element in proving genocide, is evident in the public statements made by Israeli leaders, leaving no room for doubt.

Moreover, Mokhiber emphasizes the importance of using appropriate language to address the situation, pointing out that major international human rights organizations, Israeli and Palestinian rights groups, as well as independent UN mechanisms, recognize the existence of apartheid in Israel and Palestine.

When questioned about the UN Secretary-General’s reluctance to use the term “genocide,” Mokhiber suggests that where there is strong evidence, the possibility of genocide should not be excluded. As an independent citizen, he asserts with confidence that the events unfolding in Gaza and beyond meet the criteria for genocide.

The conversation then shifts to the viability of the two-state solution, with President Joe Biden expressing support for its revival after the conflict subsides. However, Mokhiber asserts that the two-state solution has become a mockery within the corridors of the United Nations. Many stakeholders, be it from a political or human rights standpoint, no longer believe in its feasibility.

According to Mokhiber, this solution fails to address the fundamental human rights of Palestinians and would leave them as second-class citizens without full rights within Israel. As a result, an increasing number of people are advocating for a one-state solution, promoting equality and human rights for all, regardless of religious or ethnic background. This alternative approach strives for a state where Christians, Muslims, and Jews enjoy equal rights under the rule of law, reflecting the principles upheld by the UN in other situations worldwide.

In conclusion, the situation in Gaza sheds light on the urgent need for equality and human rights in Israel and Palestine. Mokhiber’s views challenge the traditional narrative and call upon the United Nations and other stakeholders to reevaluate their approach. By ensuring fairness, justice, and respect for human rights, we can move closer to a sustainable and just resolution to the conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the two-state solution?

The two-state solution proposes the establishment of two separate states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace. It aims to provide each state with its own sovereignty and territorial integrity.

What is genocide?

Genocide is the intentional destruction, in whole or in part, of a particular group based on their race, religion, nationality, or other identifying factors. It is recognized as a crime under international law.

What is apartheid?

Apartheid refers to a system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination, most notably associated with South Africa’s history. It involves the denial of basic rights and privileges to certain racial or ethnic groups.

