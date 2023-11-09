Russia’s Geopolitical Impact: The ICC Warrant for Putin

The upcoming annual summit of the BRICS nations in South Africa will be absent one prominent leader: Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Contrary to earlier claims that he would attend, Putin has decided against traveling due to concerns that the South African government could not guarantee he wouldn’t be arrested and sent to The Hague.

The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Putin, issued earlier this year for the war crime of deporting Ukrainian children, is already having significant geopolitical implications. It hampers his ability to represent Russia in international gatherings and engage with other world leaders. The arrest warrant poses a real threat, as South Africa and 122 other states have ratified the Rome Statute, obliging them to apprehend Putin if he enters their jurisdiction.

Russia’s diplomatic effectiveness has diminished as a result. Only 17 heads of state attended the recent Russia-Africa summit, compared to the previous number of 43. Even sympathetic governments like South Africa can no longer provide ironclad assurances of immunity for Putin. The possibility of arrest will persist in countries party to the ICC, regardless of a government’s wishes.

Similarly, the arrest warrant has broken the taboo of seeking accountability for Russia’s head of state. It paves the way for discussions around establishing a special international tribunal for the aggression against Ukraine. Pursuing Putin is no longer seen as out of bounds in the realm of international justice.

While the likelihood of Putin ending up in The Hague may appear distant, the situation can change. History has shown that former President Slobodan Milošević of Yugoslavia faced a similar fate. Even if Putin is never arrested, the warrant in itself serves as a testament to the injustice of Russia’s war against Ukraine and his personal responsibility for the crimes committed.

As Putin opts for a video link to attend the summit, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be traveling to South Africa in his stead. However, Lavrov too may face the prospect of arrest for his role in propagating the unlawful war in Ukraine. Another arrest warrant could shrink the foreign minister’s world into a smaller and more dangerous place, echoing the current situation faced by Putin.

The ICC warrant for Putin has far-reaching implications, not only for Russia’s leaders but also for the future dynamics of international justice. It underscores the importance of accountability for war crimes and sets a precedent for holding heads of state responsible.