China Demonstrates Economic and Diplomatic Support for Russia

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin on his visit to Beijing this week. This visit highlights China’s unwavering economic and diplomatic backing for Russia, particularly during its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The relationship between the two countries has evolved into an informal alliance against the United States and other democratic nations. The recent Israel-Hamas war has added complexities to this alliance, as China seeks to balance its ties with Israel while maintaining strong economic relations with Russia-backed countries like Iran and Syria.

Furthermore, Putin’s visit serves as an expression of support for Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative. This initiative aims to enhance China’s global influence through infrastructure development. By aligning themselves with this agenda, Russia aims to strengthen its ties with China and expand its overseas presence.

One key aspect of the visit will revolve around discussions on Belt and Road-related projects. Putin expressed Moscow’s interest in linking these projects with the economic alliance of ex-Soviet Union nations, primarily located in Central Asia. The aim is to achieve common development goals and foster greater regional cooperation. Putin also downplayed China’s economic influence in the region, asserting that there is synergy between the two nations rather than contradictions.

Apart from economic matters, Putin and Xi will also address the growing financial ties between Moscow and Beijing. They will explore avenues for further incentivizing payments in national currencies, as well as opportunities for cooperation in high-tech sectors and the energy industry.

While military analysts do not anticipate the formation of a full-fledged military alliance, defense cooperation between Russia and China is expected to intensify. Both countries possess self-sufficiency in terms of security but recognize the advantages of partnering together. This strategic cooperation may include joint efforts in projecting force, cooperative initiatives in the Arctic region, and the development of a missile defense system that challenges U.S. and allied nuclear planning in Asia and Europe.

China and the former Soviet Union were once Cold War rivals competing for influence. However, over time they have become strategic partners in economic, military, and diplomatic aspects. Their close relationship was further reinforced by the signing of a “no-limits” agreement during Putin’s visit to Beijing just weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite international skepticism, China has positioned itself as a neutral peace broker in Russia’s war on Ukraine. China has condemned the international sanctions imposed on Russia but has refrained from addressing the arrest warrant issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court regarding alleged abductions of children in Ukraine.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Belt and Road initiative?

A: The Belt and Road initiative is a significant development strategy introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping. It aims to enhance global connectivity and strengthen economic cooperation between China and countries along the ancient Silk Road routes.

Q: Will Russia and China form a military alliance?

A: It is unlikely that Russia and China will form a full-fledged military alliance. However, defense cooperation between the two countries is expected to grow, focusing on interoperability and joint efforts to project force in certain regions.

Q: How does China support Russia economically?

A: China is a major market for Russian commodities and provides its currency and payment system to facilitate Russia’s international trade. Additionally, China is a significant source of technological imports for Russia, including military technologies.

Sources:

– apnews.com