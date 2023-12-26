Russia Braces for More Sanctions as Economy Remains Resilient

In a recent interview with RBC media outlet, Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the Russian central bank, expressed her expectation of further sanctions on Russia in the future. While Russia’s economy has demonstrated resilience in the face of existing sanctions, Nabiullina cautioned against complacency, emphasizing the need to prepare for potential intensified pressure.

Nabiullina’s remarks come nearly two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which triggered widespread sanctions. Despite these challenges, Russia’s economy has managed to adapt quickly and undergo significant restructuring. The Russian governor did not mention Ukraine or the war throughout the interview, indicating a desire to focus on the economic aspects at hand.

Having served as Russia’s central bank governor since 2013, Nabiullina is credited with successfully guiding the country’s economy through various shocks, such as the Global Financial Crisis and the 2014 sanctions following the annexation of Crimea. Her role in stabilizing Russia’s economy amid challenges has earned her recognition, including being named Politico Europe’s top “disruptor” this year.

While Russia has experienced positive economic growth, with a reported 5.5% GDP growth in Q3 of this year, the accuracy of official economic statistics is difficult to verify. It is believed that a significant portion of the country’s growth is attributed to military and government spending. Prominent Russian economist Igor Lipsits has also expressed concerns about the true state of the Russian economy, stating that “the real situation is bad.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the economy, Nabiullina remains optimistic about the future. She believes that Russian banks will continue to see positive profits next year, citing ongoing economic activity as a contributing factor. However, challenges such as issues with cross-border payments and weak investor sentiment persist due to the multitude of trade restrictions imposed on Russia.

As the European Union recently implemented its 12th sanctions package against Russia and the United States tightened its own sanctions, the anticipation of more sanctions looms over the country. While it is uncertain how these new measures will impact Russia’s economy, the governor’s warning and ongoing efforts to adapt and restructure demonstrate a proactive approach.

