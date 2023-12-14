The Russian President Finds Himself Entrapped in an Intractable Conflict: Analysis by Mark Galeotti

As the geopolitical chessboard continues to shift and evolve, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself grappling with the consequences of an ongoing conflict that seems to have no end in sight. This analysis by renowned expert Mark Galeotti sheds light on the complexities of a situation where Putin appears to be trapped in what some have termed an “unwinnable war.”

The conflict in question involves the Ukrainian region of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 amid intense political upheaval in Ukraine. Despite initial support from some segments of the population and a propagandist narrative that portrayed the annexation as a necessary step to protect ethnic Russians, the situation has proven to be a quagmire for Putin and the Russian government.

Galeotti argues that Putin’s miscalculations and overestimation of the ease with which the annexation would be accepted have led to a protracted and costly conflict. The international community, especially Western powers, have strongly condemned Russia’s actions in Crimea, leading to economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Moreover, the conflict has also sparked a reinvigorated NATO presence in Eastern Europe as a deterrent against further Russian aggression.

Instead of achieving a swift victory and solidifying his grip on Crimea, Putin finds himself caught in a strategic stalemate. The region’s ongoing instability, economic woes, and resistance from Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian separatists have made it increasingly difficult for Russia to fully control and govern the territory.

With no clear victory in sight, Putin faces mounting domestic pressure as the Russian economy stagnates and public sentiment wanes. The war effort, the economic sanctions, and the diversion of resources have taken a toll on the country’s overall development and its citizens’ standard of living.

While Putin may have initially seen the annexation of Crimea as a way to bolster his image and consolidate power, the reality has proven to be far more complex and challenging. As the conflict lingers on, the Russian president must grapple with the question of how to extricate himself and his government from this “unwinnable war” without further damaging his legitimacy and international reputation.

