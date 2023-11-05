Russian Communist Party Governor Abandons Election in Khakassia, Kremlin Considers Canceling Election

The upcoming local election in the remote Khakassia region of Russia has taken a surprising turn as the candidate from Vladimir Putin’s party, Sergei Sokol, has withdrawn from the race. This decision comes after a poll indicated that Sokol would likely lose the election. The Kremlin, facing a rare situation in which it does not have control over the region, is now reportedly considering canceling the election altogether.

The Khakassia region, located in southern Siberia, has been governed by Valentin Konovalov of the Russian Communist Party since 2018. Konovalov came into power following public discontent with the Kremlin’s decision to increase the retirement age. In an attempt to prevent his victory in 2018, the Kremlin repeatedly canceled a second round of voting. However, this year’s regional elections presented an opportunity for revenge.

According to political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, the Kremlin’s strategy to discredit Konovalov and replace him with their own candidate, Sergei Sokol, has failed. The Kremlin does not have control over the main administrative resources in Khakassia, making it difficult to manipulate the election outcome. Additionally, Sokol’s close association with Moscow made him an unpopular choice among voters. As election day approached, it became clear that Sokol would not be successful.

With Sokol’s withdrawal from the race, the Kremlin is now reportedly looking to cancel the governorship election in Khakassia. Sources suggest that officials have been sent from Moscow to investigate alleged voter fraud and pressure other candidates to follow Sokol’s lead. This would allow the Kremlin to appoint a governor directly.

The situation in Khakassia highlights the challenges faced by the Kremlin in maintaining control over all regions in Russia. It also indicates that the Kremlin’s messaging and popularity may be waning, particularly in areas where it does not have a strong presence. The outcome of this election will have significant implications for the future of political power in the region.